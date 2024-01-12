Telangana: Khammam dist library’s ceiling collapses, none hurt

Following the incident, Telangana Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao inspected the site and instructed officials to clear the debris from the collapsed library.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th January 2024 7:27 pm IST
District library ceiling collapsed in Khammam, none hurt

Khammam: A portion of the ceiling of a district library near the Roads and Building Guest House on Bus Depot Road in Khammam collapsed on Friday morning. Fortunately, the incident occurred at a time when there was nobody in the library, averting any casualties.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The 73-year-old district library, which sees at least 100 visitors daily, is the largest in the district. Constructed during the 1950s, the district library building has been a long-standing structure in the area.

Also Read
IPS officer held for forging papers to usurp house

Locals reported hearing a loud noise early in the morning and found the collapsed ceiling of the library.

MS Education Academy

Following the incident, Telangana agriculture minister Tummala Nageswara Rao inspected the site and instructed officials to clear the debris from the collapsed library.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th January 2024 7:27 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button