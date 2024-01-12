Telangana: Khammam dist library’s ceiling collapses, none hurt

Khammam: A portion of the ceiling of a district library near the Roads and Building Guest House on Bus Depot Road in Khammam collapsed on Friday morning. Fortunately, the incident occurred at a time when there was nobody in the library, averting any casualties.

Dear @revanth_anumula , not only khammam library building, many govt school, hostel buildings are on the verge of collapse. Please make a survey of weak buildings and renew them. Thank you. @TelanganaCMO pic.twitter.com/xphkYush0e — Pranav (@Pranav50787827) January 12, 2024

The 73-year-old district library, which sees at least 100 visitors daily, is the largest in the district. Constructed during the 1950s, the district library building has been a long-standing structure in the area.

Locals reported hearing a loud noise early in the morning and found the collapsed ceiling of the library.

Following the incident, Telangana agriculture minister Tummala Nageswara Rao inspected the site and instructed officials to clear the debris from the collapsed library.