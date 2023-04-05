Telangana: Khammam man found dead on railway track in AP

Hyderabad: The body of a 38-year-old man was found lying on the railway tracks at Mangalagiri, Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. It is suspected he died by suicide, police said.

The deceased was identified as Inapanuri Rambabu. He was a resident of Khammam district.

According to police, Rambabu was accused of beating his 32-year-old wife Akkirala Devamani violently with a pestle leading to her death.

Following the incident, he had gone absconding and later was found dead on the railway track.