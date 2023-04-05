Telangana: Tiger bones recovered, six poachers arrested

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 5th April 2023 5:09 pm IST
Tiger bones recovered from Jiwati forest range

Hyderabad: Forest officials from the Jiwati forest range, Chandrapur district in Maharashtra, along with their Telangana counterparts recovered several tiger bones and skin, hidden in the forest by poachers near Asifabad.

On April 2, six poachers were arrested with tiger skin from Pataguda town in Jiwati taluka. During questioning the accused confessed to poaching the tiger in the Telangana forest area near Asifabad.

The six arrested were presented before the judicial magistrate court in Rajura where they were ordered three-day forest custody.

