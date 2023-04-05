Telangana: Tiger bones recovered, six poachers arrested

Hyderabad: Forest officials from the Jiwati forest range, Chandrapur district in Maharashtra, along with their Telangana counterparts recovered several tiger bones and skin, hidden in the forest by poachers near Asifabad.

Also Read Telangana: Three held in SSC paper leak case in Warangal

On April 2, six poachers were arrested with tiger skin from Pataguda town in Jiwati taluka. During questioning the accused confessed to poaching the tiger in the Telangana forest area near Asifabad.

The six arrested were presented before the judicial magistrate court in Rajura where they were ordered three-day forest custody.