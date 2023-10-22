Telangana: Kharge attacks BRS, BJP for economic disparity, vows reform

"We believe in providing a safety net to the vulnerable and the deprived. Our dream of 'Bangaru Telangana' shall only succeed if we take everyone together," Kharge added.

Updated: 22nd October 2023 11:28 am IST
AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo: PTI).

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday took a swipe at the ruling BRS in Telangana and the BJP at the Centre, saying they have created economic inequalities and asserted that the grand old party’s six guarantees in the state are aimed at economic empowerment.

In a post on X, Kharge said, “Congress party’s six guarantees for Telangana are aimed at social justice and economic empowerment. The corrupt misrule of BRS and BJP has created economic inequalities, and our guarantees bridge that widening gap.”

The Congress has announced six guarantees for Telangana and is hoping to come to power in the state for the first time since its formation in 2014.

The Congress has been critical of the government for the economic inequality during the last 10-year rule of the BJP at the Centre and in Telangana by the BRS.

The grand old party has been campaigning aggressively in the southern state.

The Congress has already released a list of 55 candidates for the 119-member Assembly where polling is scheduled on November 30. Counting of votes will take place on December 3.

