Telangana: Kin of Covid deceased health workers to be paid Rs 41 Cr

Hyderabad: According to government records, at least 83 healthcare personnel have died as a result of COVID-19 in Telangana.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, it was noted in the Rajya Sabha that the kin of 83 Healthcare Workers (HCW) in Telangana have been compensated with Rs 41 crore as part of the PM Garib Kalyan Package. So far, 1,616 compensations have been made, with Rs 808 crore in claims paid out.

On Monday, Telangana reported 614 instances of Covid-19, with 50,520 testings completed. The state also saw the recovery of 2,387 people, bringing the total number of active cases under 10,000 to 9,908.

There were no additional deaths in the state, and the total number of people who died as a result of the pandemic remained at 4,107.

Meanwhile, the GHMC received the most cases, with 131, followed by 48 in Medchal and 43 in Rangareddy.