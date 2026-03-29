Telangana: Kirana store engulfed in fire in Medak

Hyderabad: A kirana store in Telangana’s Medak district was gutted in a fire accident at 1:30 AM on Sunday, Mach 29. Items worth Rs 8 lakh were burnt down.

The incident occurred near Siripuram bus station, where the owner, Jangam Prabhu, resident of Jaggampet, had been operating the store.

The fire broke out at 1:10 AM. The villagers woke up due to commotion and tried to douse the fire, Speaking to Siasat.com, Medak Station Fire Officer Prashant said, “The fire occurred due to a short circuit at 1:10 AM, and we received a call at 1:23. The whole shop was gutted and the fire was doused with two fire engines.”

There were no casualties in the incident.