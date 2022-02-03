Telangana: Kishan Reddy slams KCR over remarks against Centre

Hyderabad: Union minister for tourism and culture and development of Northeast states, Kishan Reddy on Wednesday hit back at chief minister K Chandrasekhara Rao (KCR) and Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) members over the chief minister’s recent remarks on the Centre .

Reddy refuted the CM’s choice of words while addressing the Prime Minister. He alleged that the TRS was spreading a propaganda against the BJP and the Centre. The minister stated that KCR’s remarks on the Constitution are in violation of all norms. He further added that it is the same Constitution which allowed him to form a political party.

“But, the manner in which he tried to downgrade the Constitution insulting the architect Dr BR Ambedkar is very unfortunate and has to be condemned by all sections of the society irrespective of political ideologies or principles,” Reddy remarked.

The minister further said that it would be advisable for KCR to modify his tone and tenor as he holds a Constitutional post. Reddy expressed his displeasure over the language used to address PM Modi, saying, “he is speaking as he likes without even thinking twice despite sitting in the CM’s chair and is making personal remarks against the PM.”

Reddy took a dig KCR asking the latter to fulfil the promises he made to the people of Telangana, “The CM should realise that amusing those around him with his intemperate talks does not mean whatever he feels is the truth. It is clear that he and his family are feeling insecure after the by-poll defeat. He should first give an explanation on his unfulfilled promises to the TS people before criticising the Centre.”

Reddy alleged that the chief minister was spreading false information regarding the Centre’s policies on MNREGA scheme and food subsidy among others. “I urge him to get his facts right before making baseless allegations against the Centre” said the minister.

He also took a jibe at the chief minister for the latter’s remarks on the budget and Finance minister Nirmala Sitaraman, “The Chief Minister had not bothered to listen to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget presentation or read the papers and therefore has been criticising aspects like river linking projects and others.” he remarked.

Reddy then took up the issue of promises made by the TRS government regarding healthcare and infrastructure and said little has been done about these issues.