Telangana: Konda Surekha resigns from TPCC executive committee

Hyderabad: Senior leader and former minister Konda Surekha on Sunday resigned from the TPCC executive committee expressing displeasure that her name is not on the list of Congress leaders for the party’s Political Affairs Committee under the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC).

Four times an MLA and once a minister, Surekha wrote to TPCC president A Revanth Reddy to express her displeasure at not being chosen to the political affairs committee despite her extensive background in politics.

Surekha remarked that posts are not important to both her and her husband Konda Murali, who is an ex-MLC and a congress leader.

“I am unable to digest that I was not nominated to the political affairs committee while many juniors got the chance,” she said.

She also expressed regret about the absence of a Warangal district leader from the political affairs committee.

“However, I will be available to the people of the Warangal East and Parkal constituency, and will work for strengthening the party as an ordinary activist,” she added.

In a revamp of its Telangana unit, the Congress on Saturday set up a political affairs committee and an executive panel while also appointing 24 vice presidents and 84 general secretaries.

The committee includes Pradesh Congress Committee president Revanth Reddy, V Hanumantha Rao, N Uttam Kumar Reddy, T Jeevan Reddy, Renuka Chowdhury and Madhu Yakshi Goud.

The four working presidents of the PCC Mohammad Azharuddin, Anjan Kumar Yadav, Jagga Reddy and Mahesh Kumar Goud shall be the special invitees of the Political Affairs Committee, a party statement said.

Kharge also approved the proposal for the constitution of a 40-member Pradesh Executive Committee headed by Revanth Reddy, It included the likes of N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Jeevan Reddy and Renuka Chowdhury.

The party appointed presidents of 26 District Congress Committees. It also appointed 24 vice presidents and 84 general secretaries.

The development comes in the backdrop of a string of losses for the party in bypolls in Bharat Rashtra Samithi-ruled Telangana, with the BJP claiming that it was dislodging the Congress as the principal opposition in the state.

(With inputs from PTI).