KTR to lay foundation to works worth Rs 1000 crores at Karimnagar

Hyderabad: Foundation to works worth Rs 1000 crore will be laid by the Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao in Karimnagar on Thursday.

Speaking to media persons, the state’s BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said that at 11am, the Urban development minister would lay the foundation of the prestigious Manair River Front project.

The project is worth Rs 410 crores. Apart from that, the minister will lay the foundation of the Mission Bhagiratha water pylon.

Gangula Kamalakar added that Rs 100 crores would be spent for water fountains and speed boats and assured that the riverfront works would be completed in 18 months.

After this, Rama Rao would go to Markfed grounds and lay the foundation for Rs 615 crore worth Smart City works. This would be taken up by the Municipal Corporation at Karimnagar.

“It is necessary to modernize villages into towns. Traffic island and four new junctions will be developed and the tendering process has already begun,” he said.

Rama Rao would also lay the foundation for a dumping yard (worth Rs 18 crore), drainage work (worth Rs 133 crore), road modernisation (worth Rs 90 crore), and digital libraries across the town.

Discussing medical colleges, Kamalakar said that they have examined 30 acres of land near Ujwala park as well as 46 acres of land belonging to a seed company near Kothapalli. Rama Rao would also lay the foundation for Rs 60 crore worth works in Choppadandi.