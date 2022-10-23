Telangana: KTR begins online campaign against GST on handlooms

Hyderabad: Telangana Textile minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday launched an online campaign against GST on handlooms

“India is home to almost 5 million handloom workers who produce unique products without the aid of mechanical energy. And the highly decentralized and rural-based handloom industry mostly has women in its workforce.” the minister said in his petition.

In a post on Twitter, KTR said “Let’s protect the handloom sector by joining hands for a noble cause. I request everyone to sign this petition and also share it with their friends and family.”

Let's protect the handloom sector by joining hands for a noble cause. I request everyone to sign this petition and also share it with their friends and family. https://t.co/cCk8o9Mh7F #RollbackHandloomGST



On Saturday, KTR had written a postcard to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to roll back 5% GST on handloom products.

“The handloom sector in India is reeling under the impact of the COVID pandemic and any move to increase the tax will sound the death knell for the sector,” he stated, adding that handloom weaving represents one of the richest and most vibrant aspects of the Indian cultural heritage. He remarked that this is the first government to levy GST on handlooms since independence.

TRS party MLC K Kavitha also joined the campaign and said that levying the GST is against the growth of the nation.

“Our handloom industry is a living testimony of our rich heritage and culture, celebrating our diversity. Instead of promoting them, levying the GST is against the growth of nation. I join the Nobel initiative of

@KTRTRS Anna to support our handloom industry #RollbackHandloomGST,” she tweeted.