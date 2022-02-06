Telangana: KTR calls PM Modi ‘Icon of Partiality’

Hyderabad: TRS Working President and Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) on Sunday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi the ‘Icon of Partiality’ and that Irony died a billion deaths because the PM got to unveil the ‘Statue of Equality’.

Icon of Partiality unveiled #StatueOfEquality



And Irony just died a billion deaths!! — KTR (@KTRTRS) February 6, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the statue of equality in Hyderabad on Saturday and at the same time, supporters of Telangana’s ruling party TRS posed a question ‘Where is equality for Telangana’.

When Modi was dedicating the 216-feet-high Statue of Equality to the world at Muchintal on the outskirts of Hyderabad, a demonstration held by a group of youth on Tank Bund in the heart of the city attracted the attention of all.

With ‘Equality for Telangana’ written in bold letters, it asked several questions. The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) supporters wanted to know where the rail coach factory for Telangana was. The Flexi also reminded the PM of the Centre’s commitments to Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) in Hyderabad. “Where is turmeric board for Telangana, where is the national status for an irrigation project for Telangana, where is Bayyaram Steel factor, where is IIM, where are medical colleges, where is Hyderabad Metro funds and where is NDRF funds,” it asked.

The hashtag ‘#EqualityForTelangana’ was the top trend on Twitter during Modi’s six-hour visit to Hyderabad. Netizens tweeted many questions to the Prime Minister demanding as to why Telangana was ignored when it came to allocations of funds or national status to its projects.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao did not receive Modi and also stayed away from both the programmes in the city.

TRS leaders and supporters took to Twitter to pose the question of equality to the Prime Minister.

Using the hashtag, state minister Srinivas Goud questioned when the union government could allocate national status to Karnataka’s Upper Bhadra project, why couldn’t they allocate national status to the Palamuru Rangareddy project?

“Inequality, inequality, and inequality everywhere.Very disgraceful to see educated youth fighting for equality and justice. May the Holy Saint SriRamanuja enlighten the Hon’ble PM to work towards equality and provide equal opportunities for Telangana,” wrote B. Vindo Kumar, vice chairman, Telangana State Planning Board.

Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao asked, “Sir, What does the Union Govt do with all the letters and representations given by Telangana Ministers? Very curious to know. There is no reply to our requests, at least answer this sir. #EqualityForTelangana”

With Agency inputs…