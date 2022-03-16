Telangana: KTR extends financial aid to tribal girl, IIT student

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and Industries minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Tuesday extended financial assistance to a tribal handball player and an IIT student.

Although Madavi Kareena has earned laurels at the district and state level, her poor financial condition has hampered her progress to the international level. She is unable to afford the tickets for the Asian Youth Women Handball Championship to be held in Kazakhstan from March 18.

KTR’s assistance will enable Kareena to participate in the tournament. The minister also extended financial support and provided a laptop to Hyderabad-based Sankuru Manideep who has secured admission at IIT-Guwahati.

The minister took to Twitter regarding the financial assistance to Manideep and said, “Another bright youngster Manideep who made it to IIT Guwahati reached out seeking some support Wished him luck and assisted him in my personal capacity.”

Another bright youngster Manideep who made it to IIT Guwahati reached out seeking some support



Wished him luck and assisted him in my personal capacity 😊 https://t.co/N8FzEl0FE1 pic.twitter.com/zWpOEE160V — KTR (@KTRTRS) March 15, 2022

It is to be noted that KTR has also provided financial assistance to various students and others in the past.