Telangana: KTR goes all out for Munugode bypoll campaign

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) urged the people of Munugode (Nalgonda district), especially youth, to stand by the TRS in the upcoming bypoll. KTR said that the party has “rigorously” been making efforts to boost employment for youth.

The upcoming Munugode by-poll will be held on November 3. It was necessitated after ex-Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy resigned and joined the BJP. The by-election is likely to be a three-way contest between the Congress, TRS and the BJP. KTR took to Twitter saying that the TRS is focusing on direct contact with the electorate through door-to-door visits, and meetings with community associations.

Almost all ministers from the ruling TRS and a large number of legislators as well have been given theftask of covering villages so that they can convince people them to support TRS. All ministers except S. Niranjan Reddy have been drafted as star campaigners for the party along with several MLAs. They have been crisscrossing Munugode constituency for over a week now.

Harish, KTR get active with campaigns

KTR has been either holding meetings with community associations or speaking to communities in teleconferences or holding roadshows every day for the last week. The TRS also engineered the return of leaders such as B. Bhikshamaiah Goud, K. Swamy Goud, Dasoju Sravan and Palle Ravi Kumar into its fold.

Telangana finance and health minister T. Harish Rao also held a meeting with the villagers of Marriguda, Lenkalapalli, Vattipalli, Kondur, and Rajampet tanda at Mansurabad and Manneguda, and with LIC agents of Munugode constituency on Sunday a day earlier. He sought their support in the by-election and held a meeting with the Goud community at Manneguda and a roadshow at Gattuppal.

Speaking at Manneguda, Harish Rao said that the TRS has been seeking the support of voters by explaining what the TRS government did during the last eight years and what it was planning to do over the next year before the 2023 Assembly elections.

KTR also tweeted in the same context, and said that “Under the leadership of Chief Minister KCR, the TRS government has set up a post in 2019 in Malkapur, the largest industrial estate in Asia, in Munugodu constituency, in partnership with the Federation of Telangana Industrialists”.

“Food processing and a toy park are also coming up in this green industrial park which provides employment to around 35 thousand local youth. A Skill Development Center is also being constructed rapidly to provide skill training to the local youth”, KTR further tweeted.