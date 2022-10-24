Telangana: Ex-BJP MP quits ahead of Munugode bypoll, to join TRS

Hyderabad: In a setback to the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) before the upcoming Munugode by-poll, party leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Rapolu Ananda Bhaskar quit and is set to join the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Monday.

Bhaskar reportedly spoke to Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) in this regard on Sunday at Pragathi Bhavan. The former MP ‘expressed dismay’ over the Centre’s decision of levying GST on Handlooms in Telangana and said he appreciated KCR’s measures to enhance the condition of weavers in the state.

It is to be noted that Bhaskar belongs to the weavers community. The former BJP leader also alleged that the Centre was trying to weaken the handloom sector in Telangana. It is to be noted that a few BJP leaders have switched sides with the TRS ahead of the upcoming by-elections in Munugode district and vice-versai.

Earlier this month, Budida Bikshamaia Goud, a former BJP and Congress member joined the TRS. It was preceded by ex-TRS MP from Bhongir Boora Narsaiah Goud joining the BJP. Aside from that, Sravan Dasoju, who left the Congress and joined the BJP recently, went back to the TRS (which he quit some years ago to join the grand old party in Telangana).