Telangana: Bikshamaiah Goud quits BJP to join TRS ahead of Munugode bypoll

Hyderabad: Former Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Budida Bikshamaiaj Goud on Friday quit the saffron party and joined Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

Goud was inducted into TRS by its working president KT Rama Rao (KTR). It is to be noted that Goud was previously a Congress MLA from Andhra Pradesh. He also had a stint with the TRS in March 2019. Goud switched to the BJP in April 2022, in the presence of BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugg and Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

In a video shared on social media Goud is seen being welcomed into TRS by KTR.

Earlier on Friday, another former Congress and BJP member Dasoju Sravan Kumar joined the TRS.

It is to be noted that the developments have come at a time when all political parties are gearing up for the crucial Munugode by-poll.