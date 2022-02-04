Telangana: KTR inaugurates forty 2bhk houses at Kodugal village

Hyderabad: The Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) KT Rama Rao on Friday inaugurated forty 2bhk houses at Kodungal, Jadcherla district.

TRS MLAs C Laxma Reddy, G Balaraju, A Venkateshwar Reddy, MLC K Narayana Reddy, and others participated in the event.

Speaking at the event, KTR said that the government has changed the definition of a poor person’s house from a boxed house to a house of self-respect with high quality. “Not a rupee is being asked from anyone for these houses. Rs 18000 crores are being spent by CM KCR’s government to build 2.72 lakh houses across the state,” he said.

The minister then listed many welfare schemes of the state government and said that such schemes aren’t present in any state across the country.

He attacked the BJP led centre by saying that no allocations have been made in the Budget 2022-23 even though funds were requested numerous times. “We will keep going irrespective of the centre’s help,” he said.

KTR also participated in the inauguration of the Raitu Vedika Bhavan at Kodugal along with Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy and Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud.