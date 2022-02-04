Telangana: KTR inaugurates forty 2bhk houses at Kodugal village

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 4th February 2022 3:17 pm IST
MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao launching the 2bhk houses at Kodugal. Photo: Twitter.

Hyderabad: The Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) KT Rama Rao on Friday inaugurated forty 2bhk houses at Kodungal, Jadcherla district.

TRS MLAs C Laxma Reddy, G Balaraju, A Venkateshwar Reddy, MLC K Narayana Reddy, and others participated in the event.

Speaking at the event, KTR said that the government has changed the definition of a poor person’s house from a boxed house to a house of self-respect with high quality. “Not a rupee is being asked from anyone for these houses. Rs 18000 crores are being spent by CM KCR’s government to build 2.72 lakh houses across the state,” he said.

MS Education Academy

The minister then listed many welfare schemes of the state government and said that such schemes aren’t present in any state across the country.

He attacked the BJP led centre by saying that no allocations have been made in the Budget 2022-23 even though funds were requested numerous times. “We will keep going irrespective of the centre’s help,” he said.

KTR also participated in the inauguration of the Raitu Vedika Bhavan at Kodugal along with Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy and Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud.

Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy, Industries Minister KTR, Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud inaugurating the Raitu Vedika Bhavan at Kodugal. Photo: Twitter.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button