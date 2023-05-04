Telangana: KTR invited by WEF to its annual meeting in China

Hyderabad: Telangana’s IT and industries minister KT Rama Rao was invited by the World Economic Forum (WEF) president Borge Brende to attend the 14th WEF annual meeting of the new champions.

The meeting is scheduled to be held from June 27 to 29 in Tianjin, China in association with National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

Brende in his invitation said that it was KTR’s vision that Telangana has become a beacon of innovation and a pioneer in embracing emerging technologies today.

“Telangana is leading India’s start-up and innovation system through future-oriented policies and enablers such as the T-Hub. Participants will be keen to hear your insights on promoting growth in Telangana led by entrepreneurship, innovation and digital transformation,” the invitation said.

The meeting will convene over 1500 global leaders from business, government, civil society, international organizations and academia at a pivotal time for the global economic recovery.

Key transformations such as accelerating the energy transition, making progress on climate and sustainability, deploying innovation across economies and industries, and post-pandemic

consumer behaviour will be discussed in the meeting.