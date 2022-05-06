Telangana: KTR invites Rahul Gandhi to study farmer friendly policies

Hyderabad: Telangana minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Thursday invited Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to study the farmer-friendly policies in the state.

Taking a dig at the poor state of farmers in the Congress-ruled states, KTR said, Rahul Gandhi should spend time in Telangana and understand the policies here to implement them for the benefit of farmers in Congress-ruled states.

Speaking of Gandhi’s visit to Warangal for a meeting with the farmers, the minister asked whether the Congress leader could exemplify a model better suited to farming than that of Telangana. KTR went on to question whether Congress-ruled states such as Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh provide schemes like Rythu Bandhu or 24-hour free water services to farmers.

We welcome Rahul Gandhi to a study tour, let him learn the best farmer friendly practices of Telangana & implement in congress ruled failed states: KTR – The Hindu https://t.co/TUKANCbKbO — KTR (@KTRTRS) May 6, 2022

It is to be noted that the Congress MP is on a two-day official visit to Telangana beginning on May 6. The Congress MP is set to address a gathering of Farmers termed “Rythu Sangarshana Samithi,” at the Arts College of Warangal.

In an interview with The Hindu, the Telangana Rashtra Samiti working president refrained from admitting the state government’s role in the denial of permission by Osmania University to the Congress leader, for an interactive session with students.

“Osmania University Vice-Chancellor knows better. Maybe he thought Mr. Gandhi’s academic and intellectual credentials are not good enough to meet students. Anyway, what is his relevance to the university, and how qualified he is to address students? Is he a qualified professor?” said KTR.