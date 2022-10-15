Telangana: KTR lays foundation stone for Malabar Gems & Jewellery manufacturing unit

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and Industries minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday laid the foundation stone for a manufacturing unit of the Malabar Gems & Jewellery in Maheshwaram of Rangareddy district.
The plant, which would cost Rs.750 crore to build, will be Malabar Gold & Diamonds’ largest jewellery production unit, creating 2,750 jobs once it is operational.
Officials stated the firm has 17 retail showrooms across Telangana and employs over 1,000 people, with ambitions to grow further.
Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (Industries & Commerce), D Krishna Bhaskar, Malabar Group of Companies chairman Ahammed M P, and vice-chairman Abdul Salam KP were present.