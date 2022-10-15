Telangana: KTR lays foundation stone for Malabar Gems & Jewellery manufacturing unit

Officials stated the firm has 17 retail showrooms across Telangana and employs over 1,000 people, with ambitions to grow further.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 15th October 2022 3:39 pm IST
KTR at the foundation stone event. Photo: Twitter.

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and Industries minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday laid the foundation stone for a manufacturing unit of the Malabar Gems & Jewellery in Maheshwaram of Rangareddy district.

The plant, which would cost Rs.750 crore to build, will be Malabar Gold & Diamonds’ largest jewellery production unit, creating 2,750 jobs once it is operational.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (Industries & Commerce), D Krishna Bhaskar, Malabar Group of Companies chairman Ahammed M P, and vice-chairman Abdul Salam KP were present.

