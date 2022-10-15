Telangana: KTR lays foundation stone for Malabar Gems & Jewellery manufacturing unit

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and Industries minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday laid the foundation stone for a manufacturing unit of the Malabar Gems & Jewellery in Maheshwaram of Rangareddy district.

The plant, which would cost Rs.750 crore to build, will be Malabar Gold & Diamonds’ largest jewellery production unit, creating 2,750 jobs once it is operational.

Investments continue to pour into #Telangana!



Minister @KTRTRS laid the foundation stone for Malabar Gems & Jewellery @Malabartweets manufacturing facility located in Maheshwaram, Rangareddy District. It would be set up with an investment of ₹750 crore. @InvTelangana pic.twitter.com/T3jnRf3mvg — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) October 15, 2022

Officials stated the firm has 17 retail showrooms across Telangana and employs over 1,000 people, with ambitions to grow further.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (Industries & Commerce), D Krishna Bhaskar, Malabar Group of Companies chairman Ahammed M P, and vice-chairman Abdul Salam KP were present.