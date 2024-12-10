Telangana: KTR meets injured ASHA workers, urges Congress to fulfil promises

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) met the injured ASHA workers at a hospital in Hyderabad on Tuesday. December 10.

ASHA workers were injured after they were manhandled by police officials during a protest at the Telangana Directorate of Medical Education (DME) demanding a salary hike of Rs 18,000 on Monday. The two injured women were identified as Raheembi and Santhoshini.

After enquiring about the women’s well-being, the BRS MLA condemned the police action against the ASHA workers. He extended solidarity with their fight offered all possible support to them and promised to fight on their behalf in the Assembly during the ensuing session. He urged the Congress government to fulfil its election promises.

Following the interaction with the two women, KTR addressed the media at the Osmania General Hospital (OGH) and said, “ASHA workers were instrumental during the COVID-19 pandemic and also delivering the healthcare services in remotest corners of Telangana. The former Telangana minister further said that ASHA workers were attacked for simply demanding their rights. Male police beating women is unacceptable and a clear failure of the Home department, which is directly under the chief minister. This is a disgrace to the government.”

He questioned the lack of accountability of the state government. “Is there even a semblance of law and order left in this state? The ACP’s actions reflect the arrogance and failure of this administration,” KTR stated.

He reiterated support to the ASHA workers saying that the BRS would take the issue to the Telangana Women’s Commission. He further said that the issue would be escalated to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

KTR also pledged to offer expenses for medical treatment of the ASHA workers if it’s required.

Police crackdown on ASHA workers amid protest in Hyderabad

The two women were injured after they were manhandled during a protest in Hyderabad by the ASHA workers, demanding a salary of Rs 18,000, a promise made by the Congress in the run-up to the elections. As the ASHA workers began protesting at the DME office, police personnel began to detain the women.

In visuals that surfaced from the protest, an angry ASHA worker, who was forced into a police van, is seen screaming after her leg gets stuck in the vehicle’s door. Writhing in pain, in a quick response, the ASHA worker slapped Sultan Bazaar Inspector Srinivas Chary, who was at the time securing its door.

In retaliation, a few police officers including the Sultan Bazar assistant commissioner of police hit the woman. Amid the altercation, a police officer also pulled the ASHA worker’s saree, while trying to grab her attention as she writhed in pain.