Telangana: KTR slams Congress over price hike, ‘strange’ taxes

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Saturday, January 4, slammed the Congress for price hikes in the states of Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka.

KTR criticised Congress saying that its decisions in the states above have led to the betrayal of its voters. Stressing on the 15 percent RTC ticket price hike in Karnataka and the imposition of a toilet tax in Himachal Pradesh, he accused Congress of deceiving the public with false promises and then burdening them with additional costs.

“The Congress Guarantees are nothing but scams. First, they fool everyone with these schemes to steal your votes, and then they trample the common people with price hikes and additional taxes,” he stated.

“Congress campaign was built on deceit, the outcome would be nothing short of a daily circus,” the former Telangana minister said in a post on X.