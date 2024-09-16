Telangana: KTR slams govt over ‘electricity free’ Suryapet

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Monday, September 16 slammed the Telangana government over its free electricity under the Gruha Jyoti scheme.

“When Revanth Reddy said free electricity, little did people of Telangana imagined that they will be ‘free from electricity,”‘ KTR remarked while taking a jibe at the Telangana chief minister. He claimed that residents of Suryapet were suffering without electricity for the last 16 days.

As per the Gruha Jyoti scheme, citizens of Telangana who have a white ration card can apply for the Gruha Jyothi scheme to save on their electricity bills. Through this scheme, eligible households will get free electricity up to 200 units or a zero electricity bill when their electricity consumption is below 200 units in a month for domestic use.

16 days without electricity in Mothe mandal, Suryapet!! Farmers' livelihoods are severely impacted. @MalluBhatti Vikramarka, please intervene & restore… pic.twitter.com/4BuEuDsVIR — KTR (@KTRBRS) September 16, 2024

The BRS working president took to X, and said, “16 days without electricity in Mothe mandal, Suryapet!! Farmers’ livelihoods are severely impacted. It shouldn’t take 16 days to fix an electric outage in any functional government.”

KTR urged Telangana’s deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka to intervene and restore electricity at the earliest.