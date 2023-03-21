Telangana: KTR slams BJP for Mehul Choksi’s name drop from Interpol list

Hyderabad: Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party for the diamantaire Mehul Choksi’s removal from the Interpol database of Red Notices and asked if there was a ‘special exemption for fraudsters from Gujarat’.

He tweeted and said that “Modi hai toh mumkin hai” alleging that prime minister Narendra Modi was behind the letting off of Choksi.

Referring to a video clip where the prime minister was seen addressing Mehul Choksi as “Hamare Mehul Bhai”, the Telangana minister tweeted, “Mehul Choksi Bhai, Yet Another cousin of Raja Satya Harishchandra who only committed a small bank fraud of ₹13,500 Crore given an NoC allowing him to travel Scot-free”

This is how PM #Modi referred to scamster Mehul Choksi who is responsible for scam of Rs 11000 crore



"Hamare Mehul Bhai".



In a major setback to Indian probe agencies, the Interpol removed fugitive Mehul Choksi, accused of committing an Rs 11,356.84 crore loan fraud case with the Punjab National Bank (PNB), from its ‘red’ notice list.

Choksi was added to the red notice list in December 2018. As per sources, authorities concerned with the Indian government objected to the move of Interpol but it didn’t budge on the decision.