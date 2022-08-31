Telangana: KTR to aid Seema Patra’s help Sunitha in her education

Hyderabad: Following the arrest of now suspended BJP leader Seema Patra for torturing and ill-treating her tribal house help Sunitha, Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) has offered to help pay for the latter’s education.

The working president of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) was responding to a video story published by senior journalist Barkha Dutt’s organisation Mojo Story on Twitter.

Sunitha, was allegedly tortured for eight years, enslaved and burnt by her employer, Patra in the posh locality of Ashok Nagar in Ranchi.

Also Read Suspended BJP leader Seema Patra arrested for allegedly torturing tribal help

Acting on a tip-off from a government employee, the Ranchi police rescued the woman woman from Patra’s residence last week and recorded the domestic help’ statement on Tuesday before a magistrate, sources said.

Sunitha’s ordeal which has garnered national media attention, was also reported by Mojo Story. In an interview, Sunitha informs Mojo Story that once she gets better she wishes to study.

#Jharkhand Horror | “Jab theek honge na, hum aage aur padhna chahte hai…”



Sunita, the tribal woman who worked as domestic help at the house of #SeemaPatra expresses her desire of studying further in this heart-wrenching video.



Full report:https://t.co/uJMlAMktou pic.twitter.com/3DeZPVCqt2 — Mojo Story (@themojostory) August 31, 2022

Responding to the video, KTR replied to journalist Dutt and said, “Barkha, I would be happy to contribute in my personal capacity to the young girl’s education. Please send me her family’s details.”