Telangana: KTR to inaugurate new IT hub in Nizamabad

Hyderabad: Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao is going to inaugurate a new IT hub in Nizamabad on August 9. The hub will also have an embedded T-Hub and TASK centre to help youngsters innovate and upskill.
The IT hub in Nizamabad is a part of Telangana government’s efforts to decentralise the growth of IT.
Last year, the minister announced that the IT hubs are coming up in Nizamabad, Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda, Siddipet, and Adilabad.
The IT hubs in Warangal, Khammam, and Karimnagar have already been established and are presently operating successfully, as affirmed by him.
Under the “3 D Mantra” which emphasizes Digitization, Decarbonization, and Decentralization, the state government is proactively extending IT services to District Headquarters, as underscored in the minister’s tweet.
The state government has formulated a policy to take IT to tier-II towns.
On many occasions, KTR said that till a couple of years ago, IT was confined to Hyderabad.