Telangana: KTR to release 2014-24 report of MAUD dept today

Hyderabad: Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao will release a 2014-2024 report of the Ministry of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) on Wednesday.

The report would capture the infrastructure development that has been taken up in Hyderabad and Urban Telangana since 2014.

This will be the fifth such report released by the Telangana government.

“This is a measure I have taken up voluntarily in the interest of transparency & accountability,” stated KTR on Twitter.

MAUD administers and monitors the activities or functions of all the HODs /UDAs/Municipal Corporations/Municipalities.

The department is responsible for issuing necessary directions and orders for better civic administration and sustainable urban development.