Telangana: KTR to release 2014-24 report of MAUD dept today

The report would capture the infrastructure development that has been taken up in Hyderabad and Urban Telangana since 2014.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 5th July 2023 4:57 pm IST
Telangana: KTR to release annual report of MA&UD dept today
Telangana IT minister, KTR

Hyderabad: Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao will release a 2014-2024 report of the Ministry of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) on Wednesday.

The report would capture the infrastructure development that has been taken up in Hyderabad and Urban Telangana since 2014.

This will be the fifth such report released by the Telangana government.

MS Education Academy

“This is a measure I have taken up voluntarily in the interest of transparency & accountability,” stated KTR on Twitter.

MAUD administers and monitors the activities or functions of all the HODs /UDAs/Municipal Corporations/Municipalities.

Also Read
Telangana: MAUD reshuffles GHMC zonal commissioners ahead of polls

The department is responsible for issuing necessary directions and orders for better civic administration and sustainable urban development.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 5th July 2023 4:57 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button