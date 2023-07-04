Telangana: MAUD reshuffles GHMC zonal commissioners ahead of polls

Hyderabad: Ministry of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) on Monday issued orders for the transfer of certain GHMC zonal commissioners and deputy commissioners.

As per the orders released ahead of the Telangana polls, the zonal commissioner of Secunderabad, B Srinivas Reddy has been transferred and posted as the zonal commissioner of the Serilingampally zone.

Likewise, the zonal commissioner of Serilingampally, J Shankaraiah has been transferred and posted as GHMC’s additional commissioner (elections wing).

The zonal commissioner of Khairatabad, N Ravi Kiran was also transferred and posted as the zonal commissioner of Secunderabad.

While Ravi Kiran will continue working as the zonal commissioner of Khairatabad on a Full Additional Charge (FAC) basis, until further orders are released, the deputy commissioner of Serilingampally, T Venkanna, was transferred and posted as zonal commissioner of Charminar zone.

Additionally, joint director, Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration (CDMA), R Upender Reddy has been transferred and posted as GHMC’s additional commissioner (sanitation wing) relieving V. Mamatha.

N Ashok Samrat, who was serving as GHMC commissioner of Charminar is now posted as joint director of CDMA (Code-Division Multiple Access).

Deputy commissioner of Chandanagar Circle, N Sudhamsh while working on his regular posting has also been posted as Full Additional Charge (FAC) to the post of deputy commissioner of Serilingampally.