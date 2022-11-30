Telangana: KTR to visit Munugode on December 1

Hyderabad: Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) will on December 1, visit Munugode to address development issues in the constituency.

The minister will reach the chief minister’s office at 9:00 am. KTR would then travel to Munugode with a team of ministers. They will reach the constituency at 11:00 am, where a review meeting will be conducted at the Dhana Laxmi function hall. The meeting will conclude at 1:00 pm.

The delegation will leave Munugode at 2:00 pm and reach the chief minister’s camp office at 4:00 pm. KTR’s office has asked the district collectors of Nalgonda, Yadadri Bhongir and Suryapet to make adequate arrangements. Similarly, the Superintendents of Nalgonda, Suryapet and Rachakonda police commissioners have been asked to arrange pilots and security personnel to ensure the safe travel of the ministers.