Telangana: KTR to visit Nalgonda, Suryapet districts on Oct 2

The minister will set break ground for various developmental works in the district and inaugurate road expansion and other beautification works worth Rs 118 crore in Nalgonda.

Updated: 26th September 2023 2:15 pm IST
Telangana IT and municipal minister K T Rama Rao (File photo)

Hyderabad: State municipal and IT minister K T Rama Rao, popularly known as KTR, will visit Nalgonda and Suryapet district headquarters on October 2 to lay foundation stones for various development works.

The working president of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) will first visit Suryapet, where he is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for the Rs 100 crore IT corridor post which he will travel to Nalgonda to lay the ground for a flyover at Marriguda bypass.

He will inaugurate road expansion and other beautification works worth Rs 118 crore in Nalgonda.

KTR will also inaugurate an integrated veg and non-veg market as well as lay foundation stones for the Kalabharti building and tank bund, construction of the cable bridge, underground drainage and drinking water scheme.

Later in the evening, the minister will explain various welfare schemes introduced by the present state government since 2014. The event will be held in Pragathi Nivedana Sabha. Nalgonda MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy will be present.

