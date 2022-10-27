Telangana: KTR urges party leaders to not make statements on ‘MLAs poaching’ case

Hyderabad: TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday urged leaders of his party to not make any statements in front of the media regarding the ‘TRS MLAs poaching’ case since its currently under primary investigation.

“The culprits who were caught red-handedly will keep barking. Since the primary investigation is still happening, I urge party leaders to not make media statements on the subject,” he said.

Police on Thursday were questioning three persons who were detained while allegedly trying to poach four Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLAs.

The police had claimed that it caught three persons while they were trying to ‘buy’ four MLAs of TRS.

The four were detained during a raid at a farmhouse at Aziz Nagar on the city outskirts while offering money to four MLAs.

Cyberabad police conducted the raids on a tip-off by the legislators.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Ravindra said the deal could be to the tune of Rs 100 crore.

TRS MLAs Rega Kantha Rao, Guvvala Balaraju, Beeram Harshvardhan Reddy and Pilot Rohit Reddy had alerted police that attempts were being made to lure them to switch loyalties.

Those detained are Ramachandra Bharati alias S. Satish Sharma from Delhi and Simhayajulu from Tirupati, both said to be temple priests and Nanda Kumar, a businessman from Hyderabad said to be close to a union minister.

Meanwhile, four MLAs met Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragati Bhavan, the official residence of the chief minister. Ministers K.T. Rama Rao and T. Harish Rao were also present.

In the meeting, KCR discussed the latest developments with ministers and other party leaders.