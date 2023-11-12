Telangana: KTR visits injured BRS MLA in hospital, condemns violence

Hyderabad: In response to the recent attack on Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Guvvala Balaraju, BRS working president K T Rama Rao stated that the violence is a result of the “frustration of the opposition parties over their expected loss” in the upcoming Assembly elections.

KT Rama Rao, while speaking to the media on November 12, Sunday detailed the incidents of violence, stating, “I think it’s the frustration which is creeping in from the Opposition camp as they have realised that they are losing the elections, but the law will take its own course and whoever has done this will have to face the consequences.”

#WATCH | Hyderabad: On the attack on BRS MLA Guvvala Balaraju, Telangana Minister and BRS leader KTR Rao says, "Unfortunately, in Telangana, this time, we have seen a couple of incidents of violence…These are truly unfortunate incidents… I think it's the frustration which is… pic.twitter.com/jCxFt8YJCK — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2023

“These are truly unfortunate incidents because violence certainly has no place in democracy,” he said.

When asked about Prime Minister Modi’s announcement of forming a committee for social justice in Telangana, he said: “Modi can try whatever he can, whatever he would like to. The fact is, his party is not in the race in Telangana. Committee means procrastination. Committee means delayed justice.”

KT Rama Rao visited Atchampet MLA Guvvala Balaraju, who was injured in an attack allegedly by Congress workers and is undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad.

On Saturday night, a clash occurred between BRS and Congress party workers in the Achampet constituency of Nagarkurnool district. Reportedly, the incident occurred when Congress workers accused BRS candidate Guvvula Balaraju of carrying cash in his car and stopped him.

It reportedly led to a physical brawl involving stone pelting between party supporters, injuries were reported in a few, and among them was Guvvala Balaraju.

Telangana is going to the polls in 2023.