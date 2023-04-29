Telangana: KTR’s first signature in new secretariat to be on 2-BHK houses

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) revealed that the state Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) minister KT Rama Rao’s first signature in the new secretariat building will be for the underprivileged.

KTR will sign the file containing guidelines for the distribution of 2-BHK houses to one lakh people in the city at the newly-constructed state secretariat which is set to be inaugurated on Sunday.

The 2BHK houses are being constructed under the purview of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

The minister will be operating from this office on the third floor of the new building.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will inaugurate the secretariat on April 30 in a traditional ceremony, state minister Vemula Prashant Reddy said on Saturday.

Reddy said the building will expedite the completion of work and coordinate with the ministers, secretaries and officials.

“The older secretariat had blocks which were 70 years old, a few were 40 years old, and some others, built 20 years ago appear old and unorganised. The ministers, secretaries, and other officials used to sit at different blocks, which made the work a lengthy and challenging affair,” Reddy said.

“A file, which could have been cleared in one day, took four days to be processed. So, the CM decided to build a new Secretariat, which is the first of its kind in the country where the minister, secretaries, and other officials will sit together in one block,” he said, adding that it will help expedite the work.