Telangana: Kummera jatara victim’s family gets job, 2bhk, 1 lakh

Hyderabad: The Nagarkurnool district administration has provided Rs 1 lakh as immediate relief to Ganesh, father of the two-year-old infant who died in the Kummera Mallanna Jatara incident on February 18, and gave him work as an outsourced worker at the Nagarkurnool Government Medical College, in addition to a 2bhk house being allotted to his family.

This was revealed by the Telangana Backward Classes (BC) Commission, which received a report from Nagarkurnool District Collector Badhavath Santosh on February 28, after the Commission had asked for it on February 23.

According to a statement from the BC Commission on Monday, March 2, the report elaborately detailed all the incidents that occurred from February 18 to 21 during the Kummera Mallanna Jatara. It was stated that approximately 20,000 devotees participated in the Jatara from February 17 to February 20.

The report stated that on February 18, at around 8.30 pm, U Srinivas Reddy lodged a complaint at Nagarkurnool Police Station against Chandrakala, Bauramma and Ganesh. On the same day at around 9.30 pm, Ganesh lodged a complaint at the police station against Srinivas Reddy and six others.

“On February 21, Mounika brought her two-month-old baby to Nagarkurnool Hospital at around 6 am, stating that the baby was unresponsive since morning. At around 7 am, the duty doctor declared the baby dead. Based on the suspicion expressed by the mother, Mounika, the case was registered as a suspicious death case at Nagarkurnool Police Station,” the collector’s report stated.

“On February 23, Srinivas Reddy (A1), Madhusudan Reddy (A2), and Srikanth Reddy (A3) were arrested by the police and remanded to judicial custody. The remaining six accused are absconding,” the report stated.

“It was also stated that Mounika has not yet submitted any certificates to confirm her caste. To ascertain her caste, directions were given to the Tahsildar of Mahammadabad. The Tahsildar reported, vide Letter No. B/306/2026, dated 26.02.2026, that Mounika’s mother, Balakrishnamma, belongs to the Pichchaguntla (Vamsaraj) community, which is listed under BC-A, Serial No. 18,” the report read.

The Commission was also informed that the baby was born on December 21, 2025, and the baby was admitted to Nagarkurnool Government Hospital and later referred to Niloufer Hospital in Hyderabad.

“The baby received treatment at Niloufer Hospital, Hyderabad, from 21 December to 21 January 2026, as mentioned in the Collector’s report. The Collector’s report enclosed the Niloufer Hospital report, Nagarkurnool Hospital report, Tahsildar’s report, and Panchanamas,” the BC Commission informed.