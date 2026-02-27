Telangana: NHRC seeks report from Nagarkurnool Collector, SP on baby’s death

Hyderabad: The Telangana National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a formal notice to Nagarkurnool District Collector and the Superintendent of Police (SP), seeking an action taken report (ATR) on the death of a two-year-old baby who allegedly died due to caste-based violence during the Kummera Mallanna Swamy Jatara on February 18.

Acting on a complaint filed by advocate Vinod Hindustani, the NHRC gave four weeks to the District Collector and SP to submit the report.

According to the complaint, the family of Chilukeshwaram Chandrakala was denied entry to the temple due to their caste. “The confrontation escalated as the accused allegedly assaulted the family and intentionally trampled a two-month-old infant, who subsequently died from the injuries,” the complaint read.

The advocate highlighted a severe lapse in law enforcement, alleging that when the victims approached the Nagarkurnool Police Station, the officers refused to register a first information report (FIR) citing the political affiliations of the accused.

The NHRC noted that such actions violated constitutional protections and the established Supreme Court’s directives.

In its order on February 25, the NHRC sought needful action from the Collector and SP, which includes the arrest of the accused, disciplinary action against the erring police officials and protection and compensation for the grieving family.

“This is a grave violation of human rights where a life was lost due to deep-seated prejudice, and the system meant to protect the citizens failed them,” said Vinod Hindustani. “The NHRC’s intervention is a critical step toward ensuring that political influence does not override the pursuit of justice for the SC/ST community,” he noted.

No injuries found on baby’s body

The postmortem examination (PME) conducted on the mortal remains of the deceased infant girl showed no signs of either external or internal injuries.

Samples of the baby’s viscera and other parts were sent to the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory (RFSL) in Bhootpur of Mahabubnagar district, the final report of which is awaited.

As per the police, the infant was born as a premature baby weighing just 1.44 kg on December 21, 2025. A Times of India report quoted the police of saying that the baby was also treated at the Niloufer Hospital in Hyderabad for 30 days for respiratory complications and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia and a late onset of neonatal sepsis.

How the clash unfolded

There are multiple versions of how the incident happened. According to the complaint, the incident occurred on February 18 when Mounika, a Scheduled Caste woman, visited the temple with her family. She allegedly questioned the demand for a Rs 100 entry fee and asked for a receipt.

Temple committee member Srinivas Reddy reportedly insisted on the payment. When Mounika showed receipts collected from other devotees and refused to pay without proper documentation, he allegedly abused her by referring to her caste and pulled her saree, pushing her to the ground.

Her husband, Ganesh, confronted the temple’s representatives. Police said several villagers, including local sarpanch Kanakala Thukaram Reddy, allegedly dragged him into a nearby storeroom and assaulted him with iron rods and coconuts, causing bleeding injuries and dislodged teeth.

Mounika, who was carrying her infant daughter on her shoulder, reportedly pleaded for her husband’s release. During the altercation, Srinivas Reddy allegedly kicked her, causing the baby to fall.

In her complaint, Mounika stated that she noticed the child had become unconscious and tried to feed her, but was again assaulted. The infant was later declared dead.

The police’s version

Speaking with media persons on Thursday, February 26, Nagarkurnool Superintendent of Police (SP) Sangram Singhji Patil said that on February 18, the police received a distress call from Srinivas Reddy, who said that he sustained a head injury in an assault by Ganesh. Shortly after that, the police also received a complaint from Ganesh that he and his mother Chandrakala were assaulted by Srinivas Reddy and eight others inside the coconut vending room.

He also said that Ganesh had recorded a message and posted it on the village WhatsApp groups against Srinivas Reddy and others, which had angered the latter, leading to the assault.

Patil said that in the complaint filed by Ganesh on February 18, there was no mention of any assault on his wife Mounika or her infant girl. He said it was only on February 21 that the aggrieved family had informed the police that the baby had died, and that they resisted attempts to conduct the postmortem of the baby at the general hospital the same day.

Patil also affirmed that the police have not found any evidence of an assault on either Mounika or her baby. He assured a thorough investigation into the case, pointing out that among the eight accused in the assault on Ganesh and his mother, three have been arrested and the rest were still absconding.