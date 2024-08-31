Telangana: Landslide warning issued in Nagarkurnool amid heavy rains

Achampet of Nagarkurnool has been witnessing incessant rains since last night.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Parameswaran Valeri  |   Updated: 31st August 2024 7:37 pm IST
Telangana: Landslide warning issued in Nagarkurnool amid heavy rains
Telangana: Landslide warning issued in Nagarkurnool amid heavy rains

Hyderabad: Officials have reportedly issued warnings of potential landslides near Uma Maheswara temple in Nagarkurnool district following heavy rainfall since August 30, causing floodwaters to cascade over the temple and heightening safety concerns.

Several regions of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have been witnessing flood-like situations on Saturday, with with overflow of floodwater in several streams and rivers. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall across entire regions of Telangana until September 3.

Also Read
India’s August rainfall 16 percent higher than normal: IMD

Stream overflows in Shadnagar, locals warned to be alert

Heavy rains in Shadnagar constituency, Rangareddy district, have caused the Yenkiryala stream near Kondurg and Nawabpet villages to overflow, washing away the passage road between the villages. Villagers have been warned to stay alert and avoid approaching the flooded stream.


Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Parameswaran Valeri  |   Updated: 31st August 2024 7:37 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button