Telangana launches common billing system for CURE area

Hyderabad: In a major step towards streamlining public services, the Telangana government has approved the rollout of CURE1 (Common Unified Billing and Collection System), a digital platform designed to enable citizens to make multiple government-related payments through a single interface.

The initiative will cover the state’s Core Urban Region (CURE), which includes the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) and Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MMC).

CURE1 platform features

Once operational, the CURE1 platform will allow residents to pay a range of government dues and service charges through a single mobile application and web portal, eliminating the need to access separate payment systems maintained by different departments.

In the initial phase, the platform will integrate municipal revenue collections such as property tax, trade licence fees, self-assessment charges, superstructure fees and vacant land tax. Utility payments, including electricity bills issued by Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL), water and sewerage charges collected by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB), and traffic challans generated through the Centralised Challan Management System, will also be brought onto the platform.

Officials said the move is aimed at improving convenience for citizens while enhancing transparency, efficiency and accountability in government collections.

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CGG entrusted with development, implementation

The Centre for Good Governance (CGG) has been entrusted with the development, implementation and long-term management of the system. The agency will create integrated web and mobile applications, establish interoperability between participating departments, ensure cybersecurity safeguards and provide real-time monitoring and analytics capabilities.

To oversee implementation, the government has appointed the Director of MeeSeva as the nodal officer for the project. MeeSeva will be responsible for operating the centralised payment gateway, coordinating the integration of departmental platforms and managing payment settlements and reconciliation processes.

Telangana Government Launches CURE-1 Unified Digital Payment Platform for Citizen Services and Utility Payments



Government Constitutes Steering Committee for CURE-1 Common Unified Billing and Collection System pic.twitter.com/aymiptg6S5 — Jacob Ross (@JacobBhoompag) June 20, 2026

As part of the transition, all participating departments have been directed to integrate their services with the unified payment ecosystem and gradually discontinue standalone payment systems within 90 days.

Officials believe the CURE1 platform will simplify interactions between citizens and government departments while supporting Telangana’s broader digital governance and service delivery reforms.