Telangana launches drive to plant 1 crore saplings in Manchirevula

Hyderabad: Telangana ministers Indrakaran Reddy, Sabitha Indra Reddy and Patnam Mahendra Reddy launched a drive to plant one crore sapling plantation in Manchirevu forest part along the Outer Ring Road.

The drive was launched under the Haritha Haram programme, which was launched in 2015 to save biodiversity and increase green cover in the state.

The unveiling of the plantation drive was taken up in Manchirevula village of Ranga Reddy district on Saturday. The Green India Challenge founder and Rajya Sabha member Santosh Kumar, Chevella MP Ranjith Reddy, MLC Vani Devi and Telangana chief secretary A Santhi Kumar also took part in the event.

The ministers also toured the park in a safari vehicle. The park was developed by the Telangana State Forest Development Corporation Limited (TFDC) over expansive 256 acres at an estimated cost of Rs 7.38 crore.

