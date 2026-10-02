Telangana launches RTC bus-Hyderabad Metro common pass

Hyderabad: Integrating public transport services, the Telangana government on Friday, October 2, launched a common pass for TGSRTC buses and Hyderabad Metro Rail, besides the ‘MeeTicket’ mobile application and digital weekly bus passes.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka formally launched the services at Praja Bhavan in the presence of Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Ministers Vivek Venkataswamy and Mohammed Azharuddin, and senior officials.

The RTC-Metro common pass will enable commuters to travel on Metro trains and TGSRTC city buses operating within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) limits, except for Pushpak services. The pass will be available at all Metro stations. A refundable security deposit of Rs 100 will be collected for the card.

The daily common pass is priced at Rs 400, with Rs 300 for Metro and Rs 100 for RTC. The monthly pass is worth Rs 8,500, comprising Rs 7,000 for Metro and Rs 1,500 for RTC.

The integrated pass would improve first- and last-mile connectivity and encourage greater use of public transport, thereby helping reduce traffic congestion and vehicular pollution.

What is ‘MeeTicket’ mobile app

The TGSRTC also launched the ‘MeeTicket’ mobile application through which commuters can purchase bus tickets, select boarding and destination points, make online payments, and obtain digital tickets with dynamic QR codes. The app also offers daily, weekly, and monthly passes.

A digital weekly bus pass priced at Rs 600 has also been introduced. Commuters can purchase and renew the pass through the app without visiting a ticket counter.

On the occasion, Bhatti Vikramarka purchased one-day common passes for the ministers. Ponnam Prabhakar said the Deputy Chief Minister and others would travel from Begumpet Metro station at 10 am on Saturday using the common pass, first by Metro and then by an RTC bus.

Auto fare revision

The state government also issued orders revising auto-rickshaw fares after 12 years. The previous fares were based on the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh government order of February 14, 2014.

Under the revised structure, the minimum fare for the first 1.6 km is Rs 30, and Rs 14 will be charged for every subsequent kilometre. Waiting charges have been fixed at 75 paise per minute, while a luggage package will attract a charge of 50 paise, subject to a maximum luggage limit of 100 kg.

A night-time surcharge of 1.5 times the normal fare will apply between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Prabhakar said the government would also start the process of setting up a welfare board for auto workers.