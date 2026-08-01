Soon, commuters may need one ticket for Metro, bus in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Commuters may be able to use both Metro and TGSRTC services with a single ticket. Plans are afoot to introduce daily, weekly, and monthly Metro passes to make public transport more convenient.

The above proposals were discussed at a meeting of the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) Board of Directors chaired by Telangana Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju on Friday, July 31.

He directed officials to work towards a common mobility ticketing system covering Metro Rail and TGSRTC services and asked them to hold discussions with TGSRTC to develop a common mobile application for passengers.

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He also asked officials to explore introducing daily, weekly, and monthly travel passes for Metro users.

The Board reviewed the progress on the Phase I takeover, land acquisition, and utility shifting works for Metro Phase II.

The Chief Secretary directed officials to expedite the procurement of additional Metro coaches to improve passenger convenience as the network expands.