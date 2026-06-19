Telangana launches school education services on WhatsApp

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Friday, June 19, launched School Education Services on WhatsApp, which, it said, will benefit more than 18 lakh students by relaying important information and regular updates.

The initiative was formally launched by Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at an event at LB Stadium in Hyderabad.

Over the past year, lakhs of students have benefited from the educational services already available through WhatsApp, like progress reports, hall ticket downloads, marks memos, examination results, historic SSC memos, bona fide certificates, transfer certificates, and SSC memo correction requests.

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Now, the next phase of the project will focus on providing student and parent feedback mechanisms, updates on the distribution of uniforms, textbooks and notebooks, attendance details, pre-matric scholarship applications, mid-day meal information, health and wellness programmes, sports and co-curricular activities, and updates related to residential school welfare initiatives, a release stated.

The platform has been developed by the Electronic Service Delivery (ESD) – MeeSeva Division of the Information Technology, Electronics and Communications (ITE&C) Department to reduce the need for physical visits and paperwork.

A friendly mascot, a Palapitta (Indian Roller), has also been introduced to communicate important information and updates to parents and students through engaging video messages on WhatsApp.

To access the services, one can contact the Meeseva WhatsApp service through the phone number 91 80969 58096.