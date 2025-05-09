Telangana launches TCS iON placement programme for rural youth

Programme, developed by TCS in collaboration with JNTU-Manthani, aims to train final-year students and recent graduates for entry-level jobs in IT industry.

Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th May 2025 2:58 pm IST
IT and industries minister D Sridhar Babu rubbishes BRS MLC K Kavitha's warning of 'pink book'
Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: Telangana IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu on Thursday inaugurated the TCS iON Placement Success Programme (PSP) in partnership with Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), marking a key initiative to improve job readiness among rural youth.

The programme, developed by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in collaboration with JNTU-Manthani, aims to train final-year students and recent graduates for entry-level jobs in the IT industry.

During the launch, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between JNTU Hyderabad Vice Chancellor Prof. T. Kishan Kumar Reddy and Smriti Mulye, Business Head of Skill Education at TCS iON, in the presence of the IT Minister.

MS Creative School

The pilot batch will include 100 students who will undergo a 20-week training programme focusing on both technical and soft skills. The course is designed to bridge the gap between academic learning and industry needs.

Participants will also receive placement support through the TCS iON recruitment platform, which connects job-ready graduates with employers.

Highlighting the need for such initiatives, Sridhar Babu pointed out the recent decline in youth employability from 44.3% in 2023 to 42.6% in 2024. “Less than half of the graduates are prepared for today’s job market, which is a concern for students, educational institutions, companies, and the government,” he said.

St Josephs
Germanten Hospital
Tags
Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th May 2025 2:58 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button