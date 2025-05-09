Telangana launches TCS iON placement programme for rural youth

Hyderabad: Telangana IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu on Thursday inaugurated the TCS iON Placement Success Programme (PSP) in partnership with Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), marking a key initiative to improve job readiness among rural youth.

The programme, developed by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in collaboration with JNTU-Manthani, aims to train final-year students and recent graduates for entry-level jobs in the IT industry.

During the launch, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between JNTU Hyderabad Vice Chancellor Prof. T. Kishan Kumar Reddy and Smriti Mulye, Business Head of Skill Education at TCS iON, in the presence of the IT Minister.

The pilot batch will include 100 students who will undergo a 20-week training programme focusing on both technical and soft skills. The course is designed to bridge the gap between academic learning and industry needs.

Participants will also receive placement support through the TCS iON recruitment platform, which connects job-ready graduates with employers.

Highlighting the need for such initiatives, Sridhar Babu pointed out the recent decline in youth employability from 44.3% in 2023 to 42.6% in 2024. “Less than half of the graduates are prepared for today’s job market, which is a concern for students, educational institutions, companies, and the government,” he said.