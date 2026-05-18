Telangana launches Youth and Sports Week to promote fitness, sports culture

Week-long celebrations will include sports competitions, fitness activities, awareness programmes, and various youth engagement events across Telangana.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th May 2026 12:49 pm IST
Telangana launches Youth and Sports Week to promote fitness, sports culture
Telangana launches Youth and Sports Week to promote fitness, sports culture

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has launched Youth and Sports Week celebrations across the state from May 18 to May 23 as part of the Praja Palana Pragathi Pranalika programme. The initiative aims to encourage fitness, sports culture, and youth participation.

Ministers Vakiti Srihari, Ponnam Prabhakar, and AP Jithender Reddy participated in the inaugural programmes along with Sports Authority Chairman Shivasena Reddy, Mal Reddy Ram Reddy, and Sports Authority Managing Director Sony Bala Devi.

As part of the opening event, the dignitaries took part in a Zumba programme organised at the LB Stadium Tennis Complex in Hyderabad. Through the event, they encouraged youngsters and citizens to follow healthy and active lifestyles.

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The ministers and officials also flagged off a 5-kilometre walkathon to create awareness about physical fitness, sports development, and community participation.

The week-long celebrations will include sports competitions, fitness activities, awareness programmes, and various youth engagement events across Telangana.

According to the government, the initiative reflects its focus on improving sports infrastructure, supporting youth empowerment, and promoting a healthier society through sports and fitness activities.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th May 2026 12:49 pm IST

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