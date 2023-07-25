Telangana leaders organize ‘Free License Fairs’ to attract youth ahead of elections

Hyderabad: In an effort to attract youth ahead of the elections and provide them with free licenses, BRS ministers, MLAs, and other political figures in Telangana are conducting ‘free license fairs’ in various districts. This move aims to not only benefit the youth directly but also encourage them to obtain driving licenses legally, reducing the risk of driving without proper documentation and potential traffic challans.

However, youth in the city of Hyderabad urge if this initiative is expanded to include urban areas by ruling party leaders in their respective districts and constituencies, it could have a significant impact on the number of licensed drivers.

Ahmed Ali, an engineering student said that he has been rejected by Zomato for a delivery job as he did not had a license, he said “by facilitating free licenses through the government or MLAs, young individuals will have the opportunity to obtain a driving license in compliance with the law, ensuring their legal eligibility to drive and protecting them from future challans.”

A free license fair was recently organized by Tribal Welfare, Women and Child Welfare Minister Mrs. Satyavati Rathod, who successfully attracted the attention of youth by offering free license facilities in her district. Similarly, State Minister Dayakar Rao also played a crucial role in providing licenses to the youth by organizing a fair through his trust.

By offering free licenses for a limited period, political leaders and the government can raise awareness among the youth about the importance of obtaining a valid driving license. This initiative would encourage them to maintain their driving license, leading to safer roads and reduced chances of accidents.

The free license fairs are gaining popularity and support among the youth in various districts, proving to be a positive step towards promoting legal driving practices and ensuring road safety in the state.