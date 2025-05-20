Telangana leads India in stolen phone recovery; Hyderabad tops among cities

Hyderabad: Telangana has emerged as the leading state in India for recovering lost or stolen mobile devices, with an impressive total of 78,114 recoveries recorded up to May 19, according to the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) dashboard.

Top recovery numbers recorded by Hyderabad commissionerate

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) director general, Shikha Goel, on Tuesday, May 20, stated that Telangana has set a new national benchmark in mobile device recovery.

The highest recoveries were reported by the Hyderabad commissionerate with 11,879 devices, followed by the Cyberabad commissionerate with 10,385, and the Rachakonda commissionerate with 8,681 devices. Goel credited this success to the dedicated efforts of field officers who have been rigorously monitoring and acting on reports through the CEIR portal.

About CEIR portal

The Telangana Police, in partnership with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), integrated the CEIR portal with the Telangana Police Citizen Portal, allowing residents to report lost or stolen phones easily at the Telangana police website or directly on the CEIR portal.

The CEIR portal, developed by DoT to combat mobile theft and counterfeit devices, is operational across all 780 police stations in Telangana, with the CID serving as the nodal agency for its implementation. Though the portal was launched on a pilot basis in other states on September 5, 2022, Telangana started using it later on April 19, 2023.