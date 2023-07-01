Telangana: Left rubbishes speculations of alliance with Congress

Hyderabad: Left parties in the state will not ally with the Congress for the upcoming assembly elections, the Communist Party of India and Communist Party of India (Marxist) said on Friday.

However, both the parties hinted at continuing their ‘friendship’ with the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi.

CPI State secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao said that they have decided not to openly criticise the BRS government as it may strengthen the BJP’s campaign.

Speaking to the media after a meeting, Tammineni Veerabhadram, State secretary of the CPI (M) put a rest to speculations of an alliance with the Congress. Veerabhadram termed such speculations “baseless and false.”

The alliance with the BRS would not be based on seat-sharing alone. “The premise for striking an alliance should be based on political ideology and not vote and seat share in the elections,” they said.