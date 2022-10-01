Telangana: Light to moderate rains across state for next four days, says IMD

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that light to moderate rains will visit most places in Telangana between October 1-5.

On October 1, Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places in a few districts of Telangana, amounting to a yellow alert from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

On October 5, again, the yellow alert has been issued as the prediction includes thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated places in a few districts of Telangana.

Heavy rainfall occurred in several regions in Telangana on Saturday.

In the city of Hyderabad, heavy downpour took place at Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Panjagutta, Madhapur, Hi-Tech City, Yusufguda, Film Nagar, Dundigal, Gandi Maisamma, Kukatpally, KPHB, Alvin Colony, Musapeta, Pragathinagar, and Nizampet.

Along with Hyderabad, rains also swamped streets in Medak, Vikarabad, Siddipet, Medchal Malkajigiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Nalgonda, Nagar Kurnool, Mahabubnagar, Narayanapet, Vanaparthi, and Jogulamba Gadwal districts.

The village of Vangoor, Nagarkurnool District received the highest rainfall and in the city of Rajendra Nagar, Rangareddy faces the highest downpour.