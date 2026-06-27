Telangana: Lightening strike kills 20 cows in Mulugu

One cow, severely injured and unable to walk, was found alive among the dead.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: |   Updated:
The image shows cows dead after lightning struck a cattle shed in Ankampally village of Tadwai mandal in Mulugu district on Friday midnight, June 26.
The farmers with the dead cows

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, 20 cows died and two were left in critical condition after lightning struck an open cattle shed in Ankampally village, Mulugu district, Telangana, on Friday, June 26.

As the cows were tied closely, several died instantly due to the massive electrical current. The shed is owned by Sammaiah, who has 35 cows. Now only five 10 are left. Soon after midnight, he woke up to their cries and ran to check on them.

https://twitter.com/TheSiasatDaily/status/2070880700165984679/video/1

The scene was heartbreaking, with scores of carcasses strewn across the open field. One cow, severely injured and unable to walk, was found alive among the dead.

Subhan Bakery

Sammaiah cried inconsolably as fellow farmers urged the government to compensate him for his loss.

It may be recalled that on May 16, a shepherd lost 30 goats to a lightning strike in the village of Enmanabetla in the Kollapur mandal of Nagarkurnool district. Unseasonal rains had also wreaked havoc by destroying crops and leaving farmers in distress.The

The Tourism Minister, who represents the Kollapur assembly constituency, met the shepherd and gave him Rs 50,000 as immediate financial support for the loss of his goats.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: |   Updated:

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