Telangana: Lightning claims two lives in Medak

Hyderabad: Two people lost their lives after lightning struck them in Shannapur of Haveli Ghanpur mandal in Medak district.

The victims have been identified as Shettaboina Siddaiah, 50, and Chakali Nandu, 22. According to reports, they had gone to the forest to collect firewood on Wednesday evening, June 6, when the incident took place.

When they did not return home by nightfall, worried family members and villagers launched a search in the forest. They discovered the bodies of Siddaiah and Nandu in the Mallanna Gutta area, both having been struck by lightning.

Upon receiving the information, police arrived at the scene and shifted the bodies to the government hospital for post-mortem examinations.