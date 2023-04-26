Telangana: Lightning strike kills 21-yr-old shepherd in Nirmal

Hyderabad: A single lightning strike killed a 21-year-old shepherd on Tuesday when he was out to graze his goat herd in Rajura Village in Khanapur mandal.

The shepherd, identified as Pathakunta Mohan, was found dead under a tree after he took shelter during drizzles in the area.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday several parts of Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Adilabad, Nirmal and Mancherial districts witnessed a brief spell of rains, and hailstorms entangled with strong gales.

As a result, the electricity connectivity to some remote villages was affected. Maize grains also got drenched in Kubheer mandal.