Telangana likely to receive heavy rains from September 13-17

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Flooded Hyderabad streets during unseasonal rains with cars and motorbikes in water.
Rains (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Telangana is likely to experience heavy rainfall from September 13 to 17 due to a weak low-pressure area, while Hyderabad is likely to experience thunderstorms, weather forecasts said on Monday, September 7.

Ganesh Chaturthi, which is on September 14, is likely to be observed amid rain. According to weather enthusiast T Balaji, thunderstorms in Telangana will commence from September 12.

Earlier on Monday, September 7, Balaji had predicted scattered rains in parts of Hyderabad, including Rajendranagar, Nanakramguda, Moinabad, Chilkur, Manikonda, TSPA, Kokapet, Manchirevula, Shamshabad, Kollur, Aziznagar, Isnapur, and Patancheru.

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On September 3, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, indicated that monsoon rains over Telangana were likely to ease from September 4, attributing the lull to El Niño, a climate pattern marked by the warming of ocean surface temperatures in the central and eastern tropical Pacific, which is beginning to assert itself over the state’s weather.

However, there have been reports of sporadic rainfall across the state.

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Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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