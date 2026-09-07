Telangana likely to receive heavy rains from September 13-17

Hyderabad: Telangana is likely to experience heavy rainfall from September 13 to 17 due to a weak low-pressure area, while Hyderabad is likely to experience thunderstorms, weather forecasts said on Monday, September 7.

Ganesh Chaturthi, which is on September 14, is likely to be observed amid rain. According to weather enthusiast T Balaji, thunderstorms in Telangana will commence from September 12.

POWERFUL DOWNPOURS LOADING IN TELANGANA DURING SEP 13-17 ⚠️⚠️⛈️🌧️



Twin circulations (UAC/Weak LPA) along with that a connecting and stalling East – West Shear zone is expected to bring HEAVY DOWNPOURS along with POWERFUL THUNDERSTORMS after September 12, mainly during Sep 13-17… pic.twitter.com/kVXPnUuk1r — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) September 7, 2026

Earlier on Monday, September 7, Balaji had predicted scattered rains in parts of Hyderabad, including Rajendranagar, Nanakramguda, Moinabad, Chilkur, Manikonda, TSPA, Kokapet, Manchirevula, Shamshabad, Kollur, Aziznagar, Isnapur, and Patancheru.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google

Also Read IMD Hyderabad hints at an ease in monsoon rains

On September 3, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, indicated that monsoon rains over Telangana were likely to ease from September 4, attributing the lull to El Niño, a climate pattern marked by the warming of ocean surface temperatures in the central and eastern tropical Pacific, which is beginning to assert itself over the state’s weather.

However, there have been reports of sporadic rainfall across the state.